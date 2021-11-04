Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones

The festive season begins with Dhanteras and ends four days later with Bhai Dooj. On Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, is also worshipped.

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the country on 4 November. The festival marks Lord Ram’s return to the Kingdom of Ayodhya with his wife Sita after defeating and killing Ravana.

The festive season begins with Dhanteras and ends four days later with Bhai Dooj. On Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, is also worshipped. Devotees pray to her for a good fortune, luck and prosperity. People light their homes with various colorful lights and diyas in Diwali to welcome the goddess.

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated one day before Diwali to mark the vanquishing of the demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna. Govardhan Puja is also done on the fourth day of Diwali as Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain to save the residents of Mathura from incessant rain poured by Lord Indira, while Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters on the fifth day of the festive season.

Each day of Diwali holds a special place in our hearts. this Diwali, we bring to you some special wishes for the four days of Diwali.

Messages, wishes and quotes for Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) 2021:

Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.

May this Choti Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy and may you also have a sparking Diwali!

May Shri Ram ji shower happiness in your home, destroy sorrows, may the sparkle of love and pomegranate illuminate your house. May the lamps of light bring happiness in your life. Happy Choti Diwali 2021.

Messages, wishes and quotes for Diwali 2021:

May this Diwali fill into our lives new hopes for future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Diwali.

May the beauty of the Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy!

Light over darkness, hope or despair, and the victory of good over evil in the world. Happy Diwali!

Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackers. Wish you a happy and cheerful Diwali!

Messages, wishes and quotes for Govardhan Puja 2021:

On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna's blessings.

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you.

Sing the praises of Krishna. For it's a day of lights and cheer. Missing you on Govardhan Puja day. Wishing you were right here.

Trust his words, trust his deeds, trust his decisions, trust his visions. Trust Shri Krishna once, he entrusts himself forever. Happy Govardhan Puja!

