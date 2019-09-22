Daughters' Day 2019: 22 September celebrated globally to promote equality, raise awareness about crimes against girl child

Daughters’ Day is celebrated to exclusively honour the girl child in the family. Just as Fathers’ Day or Mothers’ Day is celebrated globally to highlight the importance of fathers and mothers, Daughters’ Day is a celebration of daughters.

In a bid to promote equality and celebrate daughters, this day is celebrated by different countries on different days, but in India, it is usually observed on the fourth Sunday of September which is today (22 September).

History and significance of the day

There is no actual origin of how this day came about. Reportedly, in most countries including India, the girl child has been perceived as a liability, with issues like dowry, female infanticide, and foeticide.

With the aim to tackle crimes against the girl child, a designated day was initially introduced to erase the stigma and the patriarchal beliefs attached to their birth.

Today, when professionals like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Priyanka Chopra have proved their mettle in every field and are making India proud on a national and international level, Daughters' Day has transitioned from a reminder to a festival.

How is the day celebrated

There are a number of ways to make your daughter feel loved and cared for. One can celebrate the day by surprising their daughters with gifts, writing heartfelt cards, letters or messages to them, taking them to a great meal or outing or doing absolutely anything to make the bond stronger.

What matters in the end is that you remind them of their importance in your life, and how proud you are of everything they have achieved in life so far.