Happy birthday Ratan Tata: As Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons’ turns 83, wishes pour in on Twitter

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons' Ratan Tata turned 83 on 28 December. Born in 1937 in Surat, Gujarat, he is one of the country's most successful businessman. Having started his career with the Tata Group in 1962, at the age of 25, going on to become the fifth chairman of Tata Group in 1991, after JRD Tata.

A successful investor, a Times Now report said that after Ratan Tata invested in cab aggregator Ola its share prices rose from Rs 15,87,392 to Rs 29,44,805 in November 2015. He has also invested in Paytm, Cureit, FirstCry, Lenskart and Urban Ladder, among other ventures.

On the occasion of his birthday, a number of people took to Twitter to wish him.

Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wished the veteran businessman stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised the Tata Group for playing an important role in India's development.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji recently praised the Tata Group for playing an important role in India's development. Tata Group Chairman Emeritus @RNTata2000 thanked Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for leading the country during the #COVID19 pandemic. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 28, 2020

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared a tweet where he highlighted why Ratan Tata is the most loved and admired industrialist. According to him, Ratan Tata embodies humility, a golden heart, is known for doing social good, has corporate ethics, impeccable manners and is a good human being.

6. Impeccable manners And these matter more than making money. Happy birthday #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/TAKT1rWcmd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 28, 2020

The Office of Uddhav Thacker'yshared a tweet wishing Ratan Tata, writing, "Extending warm birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan @RNTata2000 ji, an absolute inspiration for many. Wishing Ratan Tata ji a healthy and a happy life."

Extending warm birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan @RNTata2000 ji, an absolute inspiration for many. Wishing Ratan Tata ji a healthy and a happy life. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 28, 2020

"Happy Birthday to the man who has taught many valuable lessons of life, Inspired thousands with his actions," shared NCP's Jayant Patil.

Happy Birthday to the man who has taught many valuable lessons of life, Inspired thousands with his actions.@RNTata2000#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/TtZh73Mkr2 — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) December 28, 2020

Former cricketer and chairman of the Rhiti Group Arun Pandey wished Ratan Tata, calling him one of India's greatest industrialists and a generous philanthropist.

"The value which he places on kindness and empathy is what makes him a role model for millions across the globe," he further wrote.

Warmest of wishes to one of India's greatest industrialists & a generous philanthropist @RNTata2000 on the occasion of his 83rd birth anniversary. The value which he places on kindness and empathy is what makes him a role model for millions across the globe. #RatanTata — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) December 28, 2020

"Wishing @RNTata2000 A very Happy Birthday. Your contributions to our country as an Industrialist and philanthropist are of paramount importance. I wish you good health and happiness in the coming years.Let’s work towards better lives for our people,to make india greater&better," wrote Suresh Prabhu.

Wishing @RNTata2000 A very Happy Birthday. Your contributions to our country as an Industrialist and philanthropist are of paramount importance. I wish you good health and happiness in the coming years.Let’s work towards better lives for our people,to make india greater&better pic.twitter.com/ha8VLxTYuE — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2020

According to a report by Business Today, over 65 percent of Ratan Tata's shared is invested in charitable trusts. Tata Trusts, which is the philanthropic section of the group aims to solve issues such as child malnutrition, maternal health and poverty. The Tata Education and Development Trust, on the other hand, have endowed a $28 million scholarship to provide financial aid to deserving undergraduate students from India.