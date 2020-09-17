India

Happy birthday Narendra Modi: From Vladimir Putin to Dalai Lama, world leaders and personalities wish PM

Wishes have poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday as he turned 70 on Thursday. Several prominent world leaders greeted the prime minister on his special day. Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, the Dalai Lama, among others were some of the prominent names who wished Modi.

September 17, 2020
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Back home, leaders, politicians and actors wished the prime minister too. Born to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat, he joined RSS when he was 8 - Modi would attend the local youth meetings after a day's work at the family tea stall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Modi saying that he values the friendly relations developed with India's Prime Miniter and wished him "good health, happiness, well-being and every success."

One of the first to wish Modi was Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli. Oli said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he hopes to see PM Modi soon in his birthday greetings for PM Modi, whom he addressed as his "friend".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel too wished PM Modi on his birthday. Addressing him as "Narendra", the German Chancellor said she had "fond memories" of their meeting at the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations last year. She went on to write, "I wish you all the very best in the future - particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness and fulfilment." The message was shared by PMO on its Twitter handle.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin in her birthday wish for Narendra Modi said there is much potential to deepen the relations between the two countries. In a letter that was shared by the PMO on Twitter, Marin wrote, "We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action. To this end, Finland supports concrete cooperation between India and the European Union in many sectors, such as sustainable development, including the circular economy, free trade and human rights.”

Closer home, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders too wished Modi on his birthday. While Kovind wrote that Modi has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote that Modi has made tireless efforts to take the country to new heights.

Rahul Gandhi

Rajnath Singh wrote how India has benefited from PM Modi's leadership, cinviction and decisive action.

Not just politicians, several sportspersons and celebrities wished Modi on his birthday

While Anil Kapoor shared a picture with the Prime Minister, holding hands, and wrote, “Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji," Randeep Hooda tweeted that he hopes the Prime Minister's "vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country."

