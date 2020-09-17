Happy birthday Narendra Modi: From Vladimir Putin to Dalai Lama, world leaders and personalities wish PM

Wishes have poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday as he turned 70 on Thursday. Several prominent world leaders greeted the prime minister on his special day. Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, the Dalai Lama, among others were some of the prominent names who wished Modi.

Back home, leaders, politicians and actors wished the prime minister too. Born to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat, he joined RSS when he was 8 - Modi would attend the local youth meetings after a day's work at the family tea stall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Modi saying that he values the friendly relations developed with India's Prime Miniter and wished him "good health, happiness, well-being and every success."

One of the first to wish Modi was Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli. Oli said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he hopes to see PM Modi soon in his birthday greetings for PM Modi, whom he addressed as his "friend".

Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 17, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel too wished PM Modi on his birthday. Addressing him as "Narendra", the German Chancellor said she had "fond memories" of their meeting at the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations last year. She went on to write, "I wish you all the very best in the future - particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness and fulfilment." The message was shared by PMO on its Twitter handle.

Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to PM @narendramodi, conveying greetings to him on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/2EKOIyVJrY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2020

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin in her birthday wish for Narendra Modi said there is much potential to deepen the relations between the two countries. In a letter that was shared by the PMO on Twitter, Marin wrote, "We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action. To this end, Finland supports concrete cooperation between India and the European Union in many sectors, such as sustainable development, including the circular economy, free trade and human rights.”

PM @MarinSanna of Finland has extended birthday greetings to PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/a7ELHEvZPh — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 16, 2020

Closer home, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders too wished Modi on his birthday. While Kovind wrote that Modi has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote that Modi has made tireless efforts to take the country to new heights.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

Rahul Gandhi

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Rajnath Singh wrote how India has benefited from PM Modi's leadership, cinviction and decisive action.

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020

Not just politicians, several sportspersons and celebrities wished Modi on his birthday

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. 🙏🏼@narendramodi @PMOIndia 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

Wish you a very happy birthday @narendramodi sir 🎂👏🏽 #NarendraModiBirthday — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2020

Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodi

Wishing you a long, healthy life and many more milestones ahead in the service of our nation! 🙏 @PMOIndia #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/cvK82e4ibp — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2020

While Anil Kapoor shared a picture with the Prime Minister, holding hands, and wrote, “Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji," Randeep Hooda tweeted that he hopes the Prime Minister's "vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country."

Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020

To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GucJPmSGg8 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2020