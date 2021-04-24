The day falls on the full moon day of Chaitra month. The festival will be observed on 27 April this year

Hanuman Jayanti is a religious festival of the Hindus which is largely celebrated throughout India and Nepal. On this day, devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman.

The day falls on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon day) of Chaitra month. The festival will be observed on 27 April this year.

What is Purnima Tithi?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Purnima Tithi is of great significance. On this day, followers who worship Lord Hanuman celebrate his birth anniversary. He was a devotee of Lord Rama.

Purnima Tithi's timings:

This year, the Chaitra Purnima Tithi will commence at 12.44 pm on 26 April and will end at 9.01 am on 27 April.

Hanuman Jayanti significance:

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman was the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. He was always by his side as a friend and believer, because of which, Hanuman is also referred to as Ram Bhakt Hanuman.

People believe that by offering prayers to Lord Hanuman on this special day, one will seek his and Lord Rama's blessings. There have been countless tales showcasing Hanuman's devotion to Lord Rama.

Here are few tales to know and facts related to Lord Hanuman:



Lord Hanuman was born to Devi Anjani and Kesari. He is also known as Anjaneya, Maruti, and Bajrangbali.

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman was the eleventh incarnation of Lord Shiva. In

his childhood itself, Bajrangbali is said to have mastered all four Vedas.

When Ravana abducted Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, it was Hanuman who crossed the ocean by taking a giant leap in the air in search of her. After reaching Lanka, he found Sita in Ashoka Vatika and informed Lord Rama about it. He had also set fire to the entire kingdom of Ravana.

When Lakshmana had fallen ill, Hanuman flew to the Himalayas for the Sanjeevani herb. He even carried a mountain while flying back.