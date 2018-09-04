Hanan Hamid sustains critical injuries in car accident at Thrissur district; Kerala student was trolled for selling fish

Hanan Hamid, the 21-year old college student, who was trolled for selling fish to raise money for her studies, on Monday suffered serious injuries after she met with an accident in Thrissur district.

Hanan was returning after a stage show from Kodungallur when the car she was travelling in hit an electric pole in Kothaparambu near Kodungallur, police said. Sources said that she was taken to a hospital in Thrissur for emergency treatment, from where she was shifted to a hospital in Ernakulam.

The Indian Express reported that the injuries were of a serious nature and that they had suggested an MRI scan. Hanan has suffered serious injuries to her spine.

The News Minute reported that Hanan reached the hospital around 11.30 am. According to the report, an official at the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam said that a surgery is necessary to avoid a spine fracture.

"She is still being examined and a final diagnosis can only be made after the MRI results come out," said the official.

A student of Bachelor of Science at a private Kochi college Hanan's story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi reported her struggles. However, a section of social media users expressed doubts about her struggles and claimed it was 'fake.'

Hanan had contributed Rs 1.5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

On 27 July, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the police to initiate action against those who trolled Hanan on social media platforms. With the relentless trolling on social media, a teary-eyed Hanan had on 26 July, appealed to her critics with folded hands to leave her alone. "I do not want any help. Kindly leave me alone and allow me to do any kind of menial jobs to earn my daily bread," she said.

With inputs from PTI