Hall Tickets for Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 exam released; steps to download admit card
The exams are scheduled for 16 May for all the states and Union Territories except Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland where it will be held on 19 May
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit cards for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for Class 6. Candidates can download the admit cards by visiting the official website navodaya.gov.in.
Students can follow these steps to download the admit card:
Step 1: Visit navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for downloading Class 6 admit cards
Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on ‘Download the Admit Card’ link
Step 4: Login using registration number and Date of Birth
Step 5: Admit Card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout. Save a copy for later use.
Alternatively, candidates can download the admit cards directly from here: https://cbseitms.nic.in/RegistrationEditLogin.aspx
Every school has 80 seats for Class 6. The students are shortlisted on the basis of a Selection Test. School Principals will inform the selected candidates through SMS on the registered mobile number followed by a speed post.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) were started in 1986 as per the National Policy of Education. While education in the schools is free including board and lodging, uniform, and textbooks, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected only from the students of Classes IX to XII towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.
However, students belonging to SC/ST categories, all girl students, and the students whose family income is below the poverty line (BPL) are exempted from the fee.
