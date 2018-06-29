Football world cup 2018

HAL invites applications for 'apprentice' post: Last date to apply 27 July; check hal-india.co.in for details

India FP Staff Jun 29, 2018 14:53:13 IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has started inviting applications for the post of 'apprentice' for the Avionics Division, Korwa on its official website: hal-india.co.in. The last date for sending in the complete application is 27 July, 2018.

According to the official notification, eligible candidates are those who have passed diploma examination in modern office management and secretarial practice (MOM & SP) discipline. The candidate must be willing to undergo apprenticeship training.

Follow the steps to apply for the position:

- Go to the official website.

- Click on 'Careers' at the top of the page.

-  Click on 'Engagement of Diploma (Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice) Apprentice for HAL Avionics Division Korwa Amethi UP'.

- Click on 'download application form'.

- Fill the details in the form and send the hardcopy of the application form along with other required documents at the address mentioned in the notification.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 14:53 PM

