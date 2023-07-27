Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC reserves order on ASI survey of mosque complex till 3 August

The ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises will not be conducted until next month after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order till 3 August.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session on Thursday and said on 3 August, the High Court would pronounce its order on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s challenge to the Varanasi District Judge’s July 21 ASI Survey order of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The High Court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.

The high court on Wednesday said that it would take up the matter at 3:30 pm on Thursday, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved its order before concluding the day’s proceedings at 5 pm.

