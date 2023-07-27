Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC reserves order on ASI survey of mosque complex till 3 August
The High Court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple
also read
Gyanvapi row: What is scientific survey at the mosque & why is it put on hold?
On Monday, an Archaeological Survey of India team was all ready to carry out a scientific survey, including the use of Ground Penetrating Radar and carbon dating, inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi. However, the Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the investigation until 26 July
Varanasi court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque: History of the dispute
The Gyanvapi mosque has been at the centre of dispute for decades. The Varanasi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to submit its scientific survey report by 4 August and slated its next hearing for that day
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows scientific survey of mosque by ASI, seeks report by August 4
The court allowed ASI to survey the entire premises of Gyanvapi mosque except for Wuzukhana to find out whether the mosque had been built on an already existing structure of a Hindu temple