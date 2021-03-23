Gwalior accident: 13 killed in collision between bus and autorickshaw; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia announced

While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital

Twelve women and a man died after an auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an 'anganwadi kendra' were returning home after work, Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said.

While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted to condole the deaths and announced compensation to their families.

“I and the people of the state are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. They should not consider themselves alone. The state government will give Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured,” Chouhan said.

The accident has been reported close on the heels of another major road mishap in the state. Last week, five people were killed and 46 others injured after a mini-truck overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district. The accident took place when the victims were on their way back to Dev Dongri village from Chandera after attending a wedding, district Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Parihar said.

