Guwahati Police bans Pravin Togadia from public events for two months, say inflammatory speeches will create law and order issues

India Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 16:40:53 IST

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police on Tuesday barred former VHP leader Pravin Togadia from attending any public function in the state capital for the next two months, fearing that his "inflammatory speeches" could disrupt peace.

The prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC by Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath was issued following Togadia's plans to visit the city and attend a series of programmes from Tuesday to 19 July, organised by his newly-formed group — Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP). Stating that the Hindutva leader has been making "sensitive and inflammatory speeches", Nath said, "... Such inflammatory speeches will hurt the sentiment of the religious minority community, and create a deep sense of insecurity among them, which is very likely to disturb law and order."

File image of Pravin Togadia. AFP

If Togadia is allowed to address these events at ITA Machkhowa auditorium or a scheduled press conference on 19 July at Guwahati Press Club, public peace and order here and other areas of the Police Commissionerate are likely to be disturbed "in a serious manner", Nath said.

Any possible provocative statement made by the leader may also affect the prevailing situation during the proposed final draft publication of the National Register of Citizens, he said.

The Police Commissioner directed Togadia, who is the president of AHP, to abstain from attending events organised by it and making any speech through any media without proper permission.

"The order shall remain in force in the territorial area of Guwahati Police Commissionerate for two months with effect from 17 July , 2018," Nath said.

Besides, the police has cancelled all events planned by the AHP across Guwahati. Nath, however, said Togadia can appear before him for filing a written objection for cancellation or modification, if he is aggrieved by the order.


