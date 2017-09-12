Gurugram student murder: Autopsy report contradicts school's claim, says child died within two minutes of attack

The autopsy report of the Class 2 student of Ryan International School who was killed on Friday, stated that there were no signs of a sexual assault on the child's body. The doctors have confirmed that the child died within two minutes of the attack due to excessive blood loss. However, the school authorities had claimed that the child was alive, when he was taken to the hospital.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post mortem, also said there were two cuts on the boy's body and a nerve was slashed due to which, he could not cry for help when he was attacked. "The second point that came out in the report is that the child died due to excessive bleeding. There was no sexual assault on the minor and no semen marks were found on his school dress," he said. Meanwhile, police recorded statements of two students in connection with the murder of their schoolmate. "The SIT recorded statements of two students who went to change their Taekwondo dress inside the toilet at the time of the crime. The team is also questioning the suspended school principal Neerja Batra and two other female teachers," a senior police officer said. As police are working to crack the case, Subhash Garg, a businessman, claimed that he saw the conductor carry the child to a car to be shifted to a hospital, on the orders of two teachers. Garg said he had gone to deposit his son's fees on Friday and was standing at the main reception in the school, when he heard some commotion. "I saw two female teachers and two students were following an injured student who was being carried by Ashok Kumar. One of the teachers was weeping at that moment. She ordered Kumar to place him at the rear seat of the car," Garg told PTI. "There were also blood stains spread all over the place in a small toilet on the ground floor of the school building. There were blood stains on Kumar's shirt which may be due to the fact that he was carrying the boy," he claimed. He further claimed that Kumar was behaving normally which is a rare thing for someone who has committed a crime, adding he recorded a 1.14-minute video of the incident. The school bus' driver Saurabh Raghav claimed Kumar was made a scapegoat by the school teachers. The police arrested the school's bus conductor in the case and remanded him to three-days custody after he confessed to committing the crime. ACP Birem Singh told reporters on Tuesday that the questioning of Ashok is complete and it is clear that he is involved in the murder.

While saying that only Ashok has murdered Pradyumna, the ACP added that negligence of the school is a different matter and two people are being questioned for the same. He also said that two children revealed that he was present in the toilet before the incident. Police sources also told DNA that Pradyumna had seen the conductor masturbating in the washroom. When the child tried to run, Ashok grabbed him.

Pradyumna was found lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building by some students. "The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed the police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

