Gurugram shooting: Judge's wife shot at by security staff succumbs to injuries; son still critical

Gurugram: The wife of a judge, who was shot at in a crowded market area allegedly by his personal security guard, succumbed to her injuries, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu (45) and son Dhruv (18) had gone to shop at the Arcadia Market on Saturday when Mahipal shot at them. They were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Regional Medical Officer, Gurgaon Civil Hospital, Pawan Choudhary confirmed the death of Ritu and said the postmortem examination had been conducted. Her son continues to be critical, Choudhary said.

The police said the shooting occurred around 3.30 pm. A police official said Ritu had suffered a bullet injury in her chest, while Dhruv in his head.

After initial interrogation of the accused, police officers said he was a Haryana Police head constable and was serving as a personal security guard of the judge for the past two years.

He had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days, but this was not given. This might have led to him suffering from depression, the officers said. "The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers said.

On Saturday as well, the judge's wife scolded him inside the car when they were going to the market, the officer said. "He had a grudge against the judge."

In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal is seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car as he laid listless on the road.