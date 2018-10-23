Gurugram shooting: Judge's 18-year-old son shot at by security staff dies; family donates organs

Gurugram: Gurugram's Additional District and Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's son, who was lying 'brain dead' in Medanta-The Medicity hospital after being shot at by the judge's security guard on 13 October, was declared dead by the hospital on Tuesday.

"A very critical Dhruv was on life support since he was admitted to the hospital on 13 October. He died around 3 am on Tuesday. The family of the deceased donated his organs," AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent of Medicity, told IANS.

Ritu (38) and Dhruv (18) were shot and injured by their guard Haryana Police Constable Mahipal Singh (32) at the busy Arcadia market in Sector 49 on 13 October afternoon. The judge's wife had died late that night.

Police had said that Singh had shot at Dhruv and Ritu in a fit of rage.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Sumit Kuhar and Sulochana Gajraj had addressed the media for the first time after the incident on 17 October. According to them, the victims had gone to shop at the market. When they returned, Mahipal Singh was not near the car.

"Upset over his absence, Ritu scolded Mahipal Singh while Dhruv asked him to hand over the keys of the car. Angry over their behaviour, the guard first started beating Dhruv who was seated on the passenger seat. A few minutes later he shot at him twice," Kuhar said.

"The accused also beat up the judge's wife before shooting at her," the officer had said earlier. Mahipal, whose services were terminated, is currently in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail.