Gurugram shelter home given notice by child welfare committee over illegal stay of 16 Italian students

Gurugram: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Gurugram district served a notice on a shelter home today for allegedly allowing 16 overseas students to stay there without prior permission of the administration. The CWC has asked the shelter home, Deep Ashram near Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram, to respond to its notice within a week.

During a surprise check on Monday, CWC chairman Shakuntala Dull found that the shelter home officers allegedly gave shelters to 16 students hailing from Italy for three days. "We conducted surprise check at the shelter home and found 16 Italian students illegally staying there. Moreover, the officials of the shelter home did not intimate the CWC and other authorities in the district. This is in complete violation of laws. Hence, we have served notice on the shelter home," she said. "The surprise check was done following reports of sexual assault of inmates in homes in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Deoria in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Gurugram has over a dozen shelter homes run by different NGOs.