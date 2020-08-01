Gurugram: Police watch as cow vigilantes assault man on suspicion of transporting beef; one arrested

Hailing from Mewat, 25-year-old Lukman said he was chased for around 8 kilometres before being stopped and beaten up on suspicion of transporting cow meat

One person has been arrested the day after a video of police watching a man being assaulted, allegedly by cow vigilantes, in Gurugram went viral on social media on Friday, according to several media reports.

Lukman, a 25-year-old meat seller, assaulted over the suspicion of transporting cow meat, is undergoing treatment for several fractures at a hospital but is reportedly stable as per The Hindu.

One person, identified as 26-year-old Pradeep Yadav, has been arrested, as per Indian Express. “So far, Yadav does not appear to be linked to any fringe elements or political party. Investigation is on to nab the other accused,” Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken told the newspaper.

Boken told The Hindu that the motive behind the attack is not clear, but it could be prompted by suspicion over transportation of beef. The assailants have been booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, causing grievous hurt and wrongful confinement, among others, as per the newspaper.

Lukman, hailing from Mewat, reached Gurugram’s Sector 4-5 chowk at 9 am with a shipment of buffalo meat when youths on five two-wheelers began chasing him,as per The Times of India.

“There were eight to 10 men. They shouted at me to stop my vehicle. Fearing for my safety, I sped up. I had just stopped my vehicle in Sadar Bazar when the men reached me and pulled me out of the truck. They thrashed me with iron rods saying that I was transporting cow meat,” Lukman told police, as per The Times of India.

Lukman was chased for around eight kilometres before being stopped and beaten as police and onlookers watched, according to NDTV. Lukman was then bundled back into his truck, taken to Haryana’s Badshahpur village and further beaten as per the report.

He, however, managed to call the man who owned the Jama Masjid market shop where the meat was to be delivered. While Lukman was being beaten by sticks and hammers, the shop owner Tahir Qureshi called the police four times but to no avail, The Hindu reported.

Soon after, a police team followed the truck to the village and rescued Lukman even as the assailants damaged their vehicle, attacked the police and fled.

As per NDTV, the samples of the meat have been sent to a forensic lab for examination. The owner of the vehicle told NDTV that he has been in the business for 50 years and that the meat is buffalo.