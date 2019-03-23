Gurugram Muslim family mob attack: Goons assault locals with sticks, swords for 'playing cricket'; FIR filed

Gurugram: The members of a family were thrashed with sticks and swords by goons after being threatened not to play cricket on the occasion of Holi in Bhondsi area. A video of the incident, which is now viral on social media, purportedly shows a group of men attacking the family’s male members with sticks, even as women plead for them to stop.

#NewsAlert -- Mob attacked a Muslim family in Gurugram; 6 people have been arrested. | @Nitisha_Kashyap with more details pic.twitter.com/QGIFePOT8B — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 23, 2019

“A case has been registered at Bhondsi police station stating that when children of a local were playing cricket, a few men came there, threatened them not to play cricket there and attacked them with sticks and swords,” said Shamsher Singh, Superintendent of Police (Crime).

Singh also assured that the accused will be identified and arrested soon.

