Gurugram Municipal Corporation to enrol members of Haryana nomadic tribes for Aadhar card

India Press Trust of India Jul 08, 2018 09:35:23 IST

Chandigarh: The Haryana government said on Saturday it has decided to enrol family members of nomadic tribes so no person living in the state remain deprived of an Aadhar card.

A special enrolment campaign for nomadic tribes is being run till 10 July in all 22 districts, an official spokesman said. Under the campaign, 20 Aadhaar enrolment kits would be provided in the three sub-divisions of Gurugram to all nomadic tribe 'bastis'.

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation would take assistance of municipal councillors for enrolment of family members of nomadic tribes living in each ward.

The gram panchayats and block development and panchayat officers of concerned areas would help in enroling people of nomadic tribes such as 'Gadia Lohar', living in rural areas and the district administration has entrusted this responsibility to their concerned sub-divisional magistrate.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 09:35 AM

