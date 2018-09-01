You are here:
Gurugram land deals: Haryana Police files FIR against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleging irregularities

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Robert Vadra, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's on-in-law, were booked on Saturday by the Haryana Police for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurugram.

File photo of Robert Vadra. PTI

An FIR against Hooda, Vadra, director of Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, and DLF, among others, has been registered at the Kherki Daula Police Station in Gurugram, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

"We received a complaint today (Saturday) from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals," he said.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government had set up a commission in 2015 to investigate the licences given by the earlier Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana for the development of housing colonies and commercial complexes in four Gurugram villages.

The BJP had made the land deals during the Congress regime a major poll issue in 2014, targeting Vadra.


