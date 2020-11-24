Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2020: All you need to know about day observed in memory of 9th Sikh Guru

Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was born in Amritsar, is remembered as the man who championed the rights for religious freedom

Every year on 24 November, Sikhs celebrate Shaheedi Diwas to remember Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhism who sacrificed his life for people who were not from his community.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was born in Amritsar, is remembered as the man who championed the rights for religious freedom. During the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, Islam was imposed on all. Hindu temples faced demolition and were turned into mosques and non-Hindus were made to pay higher taxes, according to a BBC report. The emperor persecuted those who did not conform to Islamic law.

Amidst all this, Guru Tegh Bahadur stood up against the persecution and refused to convert to Islam. Subsequently, he was beheaded in Delhi in 1675. The site of his execution was later turned into a Gurdwara.

During his life time, he married Bibi Gujjari and had a son, the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh.

Following the beheading of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Chandni Chowk in Delhi, his head was carried by one of his followers to his son Gobind Rai (who later became Guru Gobind Singh). Guru Tegh Bahadur's body was secretly taken to his home and burnt so that Aurangzeb could never find the body.

On the ocassion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to him. He wrote, "Guru Tegh Bahadur made supreme sacrifice to protect the faith, belief and rights of the people." Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said he "selflessly served the society and spread the message of peace and universal brotherhood".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Guru Tegh Bahadur fought against injustice and terror and sacrificed his life to protect religion and self-respect.

The untimely demise of the eighth Guru, Guru Harkrishan Singh had left Sikhs in a dilemma as to who would be the next Guru. According to legend, a wealthy trader Baba Makhan Shah Labana had prayed for his life, promising to gift 500 gold coins to the next Guru if he survived. Once he was well, he went around meeting gurus and gifting them two gold coins and expecting the real guru to have heard his silent promise. It was only Guru Tegh Bahadur who reminded him of his promise and that is how the ninth Guru was found.