Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021: Occasion marks saint's 644th birth anniversary; Modi, Kovind extend greetings

Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated today, 27 February, in several parts of India, especially in the northern region, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The year 2021 marks the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a saint who contributed immensely to the Bhakti movement. Guru Ravidas founded the Ravidassia sect and the followers celebrate his birth anniversary with pomp and gaiety.

Born in the 14th century in Uttar Pradesh's Seer Goverdhanpur, Guru Ravidas was a venerated figure among his followers. He was credited with showing the path of equality by vehemently opposing the caste system. His birthplace is now a major place of pilgrimage for his followers today.

Guru Ravidas was also among the very first people to fight for universal human rights. His poems often reflected his anti-caste views.

Devotional verses written by Guru Ravidas were included in Sikh scriptures.

Nearly 40 poems authored by Guru Ravidas became part of Adi Granth, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

He underlined the oneness, omnipresence and omnipotence of God. He also believed that a human soul is a particle of God and rejected the idea that lower castes cannot meet God.

The celebrations:

On this day, the followers of Guru Ravidas read ‘Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji’. The reading followed by a special aarti.

The biggest celebration takes place in Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir where followers from all across the world arrive to offer prayers.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

संत रविदास जी ने सदियों पहले समानता, सद्भावना और करुणा पर जो संदेश दिए, वे देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करने वाले हैं। उनकी जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/uSKRh9AhgH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2021