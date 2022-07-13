Guru Purnima 2022: Find wishes, messages and inspiring quotes to share with your gurus
Those observing this day, celebrate it by taking a bath in the morning and offering their gurus sweets and food. This special day also marks the birth anniversary of renowned sage Ved Vyasa. He was the author of Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas.
Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious festivals that is observed in the country by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The day is celebrated to express love and adoration towards gurus or teachers for their wisdom, right guidance and knowledge towards students.
This sacred festival is marked every year on a full moon day in the month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on 13 July, where ardent followers will worship their gurus to further guide them towards peace and tranquility.
On this auspicious day, here are few wishes, messages and quotes for those who want to wish their gurus for their teachings:
Wishes and messages to send your gurus:
- When one finds a true Guru, one conquers half the world. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Thank you for all your teachings and guidance. Happy Guru Purnima 2022!
- I will be forever grateful to you for all your help and support. Happy Guru Purnima to you my dearest guru!
- Thank you for filling my life with knowledge and wisdom. Best wishes to you for Guru Purnima this year.
- To the world, you may be a teacher but to me, you are a super hero! Happy Guru Purnima to you!
- Thank you for making my life worthwhile and the person I am today. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima.Quotes:
- A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others - Gautam Buddha
- Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, no one can cross over - Guru Nanak
- He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating - Swami Vivekananda
- The enemy is a very good teacher - Dalai Lama
- Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before the guru who introduced God to me - Kabir
Guru Purnima 2022: Find date, timings, history and significance
This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on 13 July, where children and adult will opt for different ways to show their gratitude, love and respect towards their gurus.