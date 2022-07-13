Guru Purnima 2022: Find wishes, messages and inspiring quotes to share with your gurus

Those observing this day, celebrate it by taking a bath in the morning and offering their gurus sweets and food. This special day also marks the birth anniversary of renowned sage Ved Vyasa. He was the author of Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas.

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious festivals that is observed in the country by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The day is celebrated to express love and adoration towards gurus or teachers for their wisdom, right guidance and knowledge towards students.

This sacred festival is marked every year on a full moon day in the month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on 13 July, where ardent followers will worship their gurus to further guide them towards peace and tranquility.

On this auspicious day, here are few wishes, messages and quotes for those who want to wish their gurus for their teachings:

Wishes and messages to send your gurus: