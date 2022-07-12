Guru Purnima 2022: Find date, timings, history and significance

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on 13 July, where children and adult will opt for different ways to show their gratitude, love and respect towards their gurus.

Guru Purnima is a day to honour the teachers or gurus in our life. The word guru is a Sanskrit word for mentor, teachers or anyone who imparts knowledge. Gurus are said to play a significant role in the life of people, as they offer a major contribution towards developing and nurturing children.

As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima falls on the full moon day in the month of 'Ashada'. It is a day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, a renowned author of Mahabharata. This special festival is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists in India, as well as in neighbouring countries including Nepal and Bhutan.

Tithi timings:

The auspicious time for the Purnima Tithi will begin from 4 am (morning) on 13 July, 2022 and end at 12:06 am (afternoon) on 14 July, 2022.

History and Significance:

Guru Purnima holds a deeper meaning and fascination history, according to scriptures. It is traced back to the birth of Ved Vyasa, who played a critical role in writing the Mahabharata and the Puranas. He was born in the month of Ashadha on purnima tithi and is also known for classifying the Vedas into four categories. He named them as Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Atharva Veda and Sama Veda.

Guru Purnima is said to be an auspicious festival for those seeking the blessings of sage Vyasa, who is considered to be the Maha Guru. His ardent followers believe that Vyasa's blessings will dispel the darkness of ignorance and pave a way for knowledge.

As per Buddhist belief, Guru Purnima is a day when Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon to his first five disciples. Following his first address, Buddha’s sangha or group was formed.