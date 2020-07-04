Guru Purnima 2020: Date, Time and Significance of the day observed by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities

In 2020, Guru Purnima, which is celebrated on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on 5 July, which coincides with lunar eclipse

Guru Purnima is observed to celebrate the guru or teacher in Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities across the world.

According to a report in NDTV, Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in Ashadh, the third month of the Hindu calendar. In 2020, the day falls on 5 July (Sunday), which coincides with chandra grahan or lunar eclipse.

According to an article in The Indian Express, the day is also celebrated as Vyasa Purnima and is considered to be the birthday of Veda Vyasa. The sage, who wrote the epic Mahabharata and was also an integral part of it, was born to Styavati and Parashar on this day.

As per the report, Vyasa was the one who classified the Vedas into Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva.

The Quint makes reference to the legends associated with Guru Purnima and Lord Buddha.

As per legends, Guru Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the first sermon of Gautama Buddha after he had attained enlightenment.

The report also says that as per yogic traditions, Lord Shiva became the Adi Guru on Guru Purnima, transmitting knowledge of the yogas to the sapta rishis on this day.

Timings for Guru Purnima:

Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am on 4 July

Purnima Tithi ends at 10:13 am on 5 Jul

According to the NDTV report, devotees often fast on this day and offer prayers to spiritual gurus to seek their blessings. Some devotees even pray to Sage Kapila, who is identified as one of the founders of the Samkhya school of Hindu philosophy.