Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Occasion marks birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru; Narendra Modi pays tribute

It was Guru Gobind Singh who introduced the five 'K's that Sikhs abide by

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. The day is observed in honour and remembrance of the great warrior, poet, philosopher and spiritual leader.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on 22 December, 1666 according to the Gregorian calendar. However, his birth anniversary is celebrated according to the lunar calendar. This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on 20 January.

Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna, and was the only son of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. When he was nine years old, his father Guru Tegh Bahadur was killed by Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam. Following his father's demise, Guru Gobind Ji took over as the leader of the Sikhs and continued his fight against the Mughals.

It was Guru Gobind Singh who introduced the five 'K's that Sikhs abide by. These were Kesh (uncut hair), Kanga (wooden comb), Kara (iron or steel bracelet worn on wrist), Kirpan (sword) and Kacchera (breeches). He also declared the Holy Scriptures of Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru of Sikhs. He passed away in 1708.

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, devotees offer prayers and join large processions.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Jayanti or Prakash Purab, devotees offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab as well. They also take a dip in the holy Sarovar in the temple premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of Prakash Purab.