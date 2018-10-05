Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets bail in castration case; Dera chief to remain in jail for rape cases

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted bail by a CBI court in Panchkula in a castration case, according to reports. However, he will remain in jail on account of his convictions in two rape cases.

Ram Rahim was earlier denied bail by a CBI special judicial magistrate on 23 August. He then moved an application challenging the order to special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who accepted his bail plea on Friday.

A local court on 3 August framed charges against Ram Rahim and two of his doctor disciples in a case of castration of sect followers inside the dera premises.

The court in Haryana's Panchkula town charged him for cheating and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The CBI, in February 2017, had filed a chargesheet against the controversial sect chief and his two doctors in the castration case in the CBI court in Panchkula.

The two doctors, who were allegedly involved in the castration process, were charged with criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in December 2014, had asked the CBI to probe allegations of forced castration by the sect doctors, at the behest of the sect chief.

Former sect follower, Hansraj Chauhan, who was one of the victims of castration, had moved the court against the sect chief. Chauhan had claimed that he along with 400 followers were allegedly castrated inside the dera premises after being told that this will take them closer to God.

On 21 August, a special CBI court sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison after his conviction in two rape cases. CBI judge Jagdeep Singh pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two cases that date back to 2002.

He said both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years in jail for the flamboyant guru who has millions of followers and counts politicians as well as celebrities as his friends.

Singh also fined him Rs 15 lakh in each of the two cases, of which Rs 14 lakh each would go to the two victims who were part of his sect and were coerced into having sex with him. Following his arrest, thousands of his followers went on a rampage, hurling stones and vandalising media vehicles. At least five people were killed and scores injured.

With inputs from agencies