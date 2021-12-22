Gurgaon woman jumps out of running auto in fear of getting 'kidnapped', shares ordeal on Twitter

In a long Twitter thread, the woman explained how she handled an alleged kidnap attempt in the city near Delhi. Furthermore, the incident took place at Gurgaon Sector 22, an area which is seven minutes away from her home, as per the woman

In a long thread on Twitter, the woman explained how she handled an alleged kidnap attempt in the city near Delhi. Furthermore, the incident took place at Gurgaon Sector 22, an area which is seven minutes away from her home, as per the woman.

According to NDTV reports, the woman has been identified as Nishtha, whose Twitter profile claims that she is a communications specialist. “Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don't know what it was, it's still giving me chills," Nishtha tweeted.

I am quite amazed I didn’t get hurt at all, just a little bit pain on my right shin. By god’s grace, I am fine. I started walking towards my sector, looking back again and again, scared to death that he might come back. I got an e rickshaw to my home then. (6/8) — Nishtha (@nishtha_paliwal) December 20, 2021

Before sitting in the auto, the woman spoke to the driver, stating that she does not have cash and will pay through Paytm. After sitting, she noticed that the driver was listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume.

On reaching a T point from where she had to take right for the sector, the auto driver took left. When the woman questioned him as to why he took the wrong turn, he instead started shouting God's name. In return, the woman shouted at the driver about taking a wrong turn, which went unanswered.

The woman then hit the auto driver 8-10 times on his left shoulder, but to no avail. The auto driver kept taking God's name at a high pitch. Following this, the woman decided to jump out of the vehicle. With minor injuries, she walked quickly towards her home, looking over her shoulder in fear to see if she was being followed. In the stress of the moment, she forgot to note down the registration number of the auto.

According to Times of India, a police officer from Gurgaon's Palam Vihar, Jitender Yadav, stated that the autorickshaw driver will be traced. To trace the auto driver, the police will use CCTV footage from the area.

