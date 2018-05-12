You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gunfight rages between 4-6 holed-up militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

India IANS May 12, 2018 07:41:40 IST

Srinagar: A gunfight started on Saturday between a group of holed-up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama District, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Sources in the security forces told IANS that the security forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force, surrounded Wagum village on the outskirts of Pulwama town following information about a group of militants hiding there.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, hiding militants fired at them triggering an encounter which is going on, sources said. It said a group of four to six militants are hiding inside a house in the village which has been marked off.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama to check spread of rumours. Rail services between Baramulla town and Bannihal town of Jammu region have also been suspended for the day.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 07:41 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores