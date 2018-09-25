You are here:
Gunfight breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore; schools and colleges closed, mobile internet services suspended

India Press Trust of India Sep 25, 2018 11:54:45 IST

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday closed educational institutions and suspended mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town following a firing exchange between the security forces and militants.

The brief gun battle took place in Nowpora village of Tujjar area in Sopore, police said.  Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a search operation in Nowpora following a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

Hiding militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight, a police officer said. "Firing has stopped, but the search operation continues," he added.


