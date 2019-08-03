You are here:
Gunfight breaks out between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore; no casualties reported, says police official

India Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2019 10:20:43 IST

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. On specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. AFP

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said.

The exchange of firing was going on, he said, adding that there were no reports of any casualty on either side.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 10:20:43 IST

