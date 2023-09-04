Former Union Minister and BJP leader RCP Singh has accused the Nitish Kumar-led JDU of orchestrating an attack on his close aide and relative on Monday in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Singh’s close aide Pragati Kumar was shot on Monday in the Dharhara village in Nalanda district.

“We have received information that Pintu alias Pragati Kumar was shot at Dharhara village in Nalanda district. We have sent a police team to the hospital and another team is camping at Dharhara village,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar said, as quoted by ANI.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for indulging in political intimidation, he claimed that there was ‘Gundaraj’ in Bihar instead of the rule of law.

“The one who was shot at is my close relative…he keeps coming to meet me, today also he came to meet me. But after he met me, there was an attempt to kill him. He was shot at and he was told that he should leave my side or else he would be killed…he (victim) is naming a man who belongs to JD(U),” Singh told ANI.

“Nitish Kumar doesn’t have the guts to fight politically so they’re (JD(U)) attacking my relatives and telling them that they will ruin me…Gundaraj going on in Bihar…,” Singh said.