Gulbarga University releases B Sc sixth semester results; check on gug.ac.in

India FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 19:35:16 IST

Gulbarga University of Karnataka has released the Bachelor of Science (BSc) sixth-semester results on its official website. Students can check the results on gug.ac.in. The examination was held in May.

According to NDTV, the university released MA English first semester (exams were held in January) and BCom sixth semester exam results on Monday. The Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) first semester results were declared on the official results website on 24 January.

Steps to check the results

- Visit the official website gug.ac.in
- Click on the results link given on the homepage
- The candidates will be directed to a third party results link by India Results
- Click on the link of Gulbarga University B Sc VI Semester results
- Enter your roll number or name on the next page
- Get your results


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 19:35 PM

