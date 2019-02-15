Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla says quota bill passed in Rajasthan Assembly could face legal challenges; agitation likely to continue

Jaipur: Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla refused to call off the agitation for a government quota on Thursday, saying the bill passed in the Rajasthan Assembly to meet their demand could face legal challenges.

"We have studied the bill," Bainsla said, referring to the legislation that allows a five percent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it. He said the legislation may be quashed in court following a writ petition. "What is the provision to deal with litigation? Therefore, we are continuing the agitation," Bainsla told reporters.

He said the people of his community want "immunity" for the bill, and assurance from the government that it will be responsible if the bill is challenged in court. Bainsla asked the government to clarify what it will do if the bill, passed on Wednesday, is challenged in the court.

Earlier in the day, IAS Neeraj K Pawan handed over a copy of the bill and the resolution passed by the Assembly and government-issued notification to Bainsla at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur, where he is sitting along with his supporters since last Friday. The Gujjar protests in the state continued for the seventh straight day on Thursday.

The Delhi-Mumbai rail line and several highways and roads are blocked due to the agitation. The protestors blocked a highway near Masuda in Ajmer on Thursday morning but it was later cleared, DG (Law and order) ML Lathar said. Several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the agitation.

Gujjar protesters are sitting on Mumbai-Delhi railway track near Malarna Dungar and Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur rail track at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district.

