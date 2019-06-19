GUJCET Merit List 2019: ACPC releases final merit list on jacpcldce.ac.in; counselling result to be out on 26 June

GUJCET Merit List 2019 | The final merit list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 was released by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) on Wednesday. The GUJCET 2019 merit list can be accessed on ACPC’s official website jacpcldce.ac.in.

The list contains names of those candidates which are eligible for participating in the admission counselling round.

Candidates can follow these steps to access the GUJCET 2019 merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website jacpcldce.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab “download GUJCET 2019 Merit List”

Step 3: Select your course type and enter roll number

Step 4: Click on ‘Go Get It’

Step 5: The GUJCET 2019 Merit List will appear on the screen and can be downloaded.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GUJCET) was held on 26 April and question paper was set in three languages — Gujarati, Hindi and English. The provisional merit list was released on 11 June. GUJCET 2019 exam was conducted across 34 exam centers in Gujarat.

The first counselling result for admission to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes in Gujarat will be released on 26 June.

