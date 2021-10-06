GUJCET 2021: Round 2 seat allotment results out at gujacpc.nic.in; check details here
Candidates can view the allotment by visiting the official website at https://gujacpc.nic.in/.
The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has announced the results of the round 2 of seat allotment for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021. Candidates can view the allotment by visiting the official website at https://gujacpc.nic.in/.
Steps to view GUJCET 2021 seat allotment results:
― Visit the official website at https://gujacpc.nic.in/
― Click on the link for the results of the second round of seat allotment that is given on the main page
― Log in using your user id and password and press submit
― The GUJCET 2021 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
― Save and download a copy of the result for use in the future
Candidates can view the seat allotment results using their password and application number. The admission process will continue till 11 October for this round. Applicants who are shortlisted have to go through a counselling process, including fee payment and document verification.
Applicants who are happy with the colleges and courses allotted to them in GUJCET 2021 need to pay the token tuition fee online. After the payment process is complete, students would be able to download their admission letter from the official website of GUJCET.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducted the GUJCET 2021 on 6 August. The results were declared on 21 August for the 1.13 lakh students who had appeared for the test. The registration for the counselling process had started on 26 September, while the results of the first round of seat allotment were out on 22 September.
In group A, 474 candidates scored above 99 percentile, while the figures were 678 students for group B. More than 12,523 students obtained a score of 80 percentile or above in group B while for group A it was over 9200 students who scored the same.
The GUJCET 2021 was conducted in offline mode in Hindi, English, and Gujarati for admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered by colleges across the state.
