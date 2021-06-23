To register for the exam, aspirants will have to pay Rs 300 online as an application fee

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 application form has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today, 23 June in online mode. The registration process began at 12.30 pm and the last date to submit the application forms will be 30 June. Aspirants can visit the official website gseb.org to register for the entrance exam.

“Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is held for A, B and AB group students of HSC Science Stream by Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar for admission in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy," reads the latest notification.

Students can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: Go to the GUJCET registration 2021 link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the application form for GUJCET 2021 and pay the fee

Step 4: Upload all the required documents for Gujarat CET 2021

Step 5: Verify the details and submit the form. Save a copy and take a printout

To register for the exam, aspirants will have to pay Rs 300 online as an application fee through SBIePay System (Net Banking, Credit, or Debit card) or through the SBIePay option of SBI Branch Payment. However, the board is yet to announce the date of the exam.

Aspirants can keep the following documents ready before filling the application form:

- Academic qualification documents

- Family income details

- Aadhaar card

- Email address and mobile number

- Scanned signature and photograph

- Net banking, credit, or debit card details

In the admission process this year, marks secured in Class 10 will carry a weightage of 40 percent. Usually, marks obtained in Class 12 boards carry 60 percent weightage.