GUJCET 2019 Result: Gujarat board releases Common Entrance Test results; alternative websites to check if official site is down

GUJCET 2019 Result | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 today (9 May). The results are available on the board’s official website gseb.org.

The board held the GUJCET 2019 entrance exam on 26 April at 34 examination centres across the state. Around 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for GUJCET 2019 for admission to engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges in Gujarat.

Due to the large number of students checking their scores simultaneously, the official website might become temporarily unresponsive or lag. While the glitch is fixed, students can check their result on alternative websites.

Alternative ways to check GUJCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Log onto the examresults.net or visit the direct link: examresults.net/gujarat/GUJCET-Results.htm

Step 2: Once the login page opens, fill the details mentioned in your admit card.

Step 3: Hit submit

Step 4: Once your result appears, download it and take a print out of it.

The marksheet for the GUJCET 2019 Result will be distributed at the designated centres from 10 am to 4 pm today (9 May). Candidates must note that the marksheets will also be sent to them via post.

