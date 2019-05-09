GUJCET 2019 Result: Gujarat board releases CET results on official website gseb.org; steps to check scores

GUJCET 2019 Result | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 today (9 May). The results are available on board’s official website-gseb.org.

The board held GUJCET 2019 entrance exam on 26 April, 2019 through 34 examination centres spread across the state.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year can check their scores through the official website using the step-by-step procedure listed below.

Steps to check GUJCET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website-gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link for GUJCET 2019 Result

Step 3: Input your Hall Ticket / Roll Number for GUJCET Exam

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: GUJCET 2019 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take printout for future reference

About 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for GUJCET 2019 entrance test for engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges based in Gujarat.

The GUJCET 2019 Result mark sheet will be distributed at the designated centres from 10 am to 4 pm on 9 May, 2019. Candidates must also note that the result mark sheets will also be sent to them via post.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.