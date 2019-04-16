GUJCET 2019 admit cards released: Check here for steps to download GUJCET hall tickets at gsebht.in

GUJCET 2019 admit card released | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released admit cards for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GUJCET) on Tuesday i.e. 16 April. Eligible candidates who have registered for the GUJCET 2019 can visit the official website of the board at gsebht.in to obtain their admit card. They can also download the GUJCET admit cards from gseb.org

GSEB will conduct the GUJCET 2019 on 26 April, reports The Times of India. Candidates who had submitted their online applications before 8 February 2019 and submitted the GUJCET 2019 application fee in online or offline mode will be issued the GUJCET 2019 hall tickets.

Steps to download GUJCET admit cards 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gsebht.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'GUJCET 2019 admit card'

Step 3: Once the login page opens, enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth and password in the provided fields

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’

Step 5: Your GUJCET admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future use

The admit card of GUJCET 2019 will carry information such as the candidate’s full name, her or his father's name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, time slot of examination, examination centre along with its address.

Students are advised to verify the information furnished on their hall ticket. They are also required to carry their admit cards to the examination hall to sit for the entrance exam.

The annual entrance examinations of GUJCET is conducted for securing admissions to undergraduate engineering degree or diploma and pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and private institutes of the state.

