GUJCET 2018: Answer keys released on official website, check at www.gseb.org

The answer keys of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2018) have been released online and can be checked on www.gseb.org.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of the state released the answer key on the official website, NDTV reported.

The exam will be held to allow candidates to take admission to degree engineering and diploma and degree pharmacy courses only.

On 8 March, GSEB issued a press note mentioning that GUJCET will be conducted only for engineering and pharmacy courses.

The students appeared for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 can check and download the official answer keys, according to a report in The Times of India.

Over 1.35 lakh candidates appeared for the GUJCET examinations at 34 centres across the state.

Steps to download the answer key: