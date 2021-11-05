Gujarati New Year 2021: Wishes and messages to share on auspicious occasion

Gujarati New Year is celebrated a day after Diwali, on Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi in the month of Kartik. On this day, Gujaratis pray to Lord Krishna and the Govardhan parvat (hill)

Amid the ongoing festive season in India, Gujarati New Year, also known as ‘Betu Varas’ or ‘Varsha Pratipada’, is being celebrated today, 5 November. Gujarati New Year is celebrated a day after Diwali, on Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi in the month of Kartik. On this day, Gujaratis pray to Lord Krishna and the Govardhan parvat (hill).

Businessmen and traders celebrate this day by preparing Chopda, which is a new book of accounts. They open a new book of accounts and close the previous year’s book as it is considered auspicious.

On the propitious occasion of Gujarati New Year, we bring to you a few greetings and wishes to make this event even more joyous:

On the joyous occasion of Gujarati New Year, here’s praying that Shri Krishna blesses you with good health, wealth, peace, and prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna.

Have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead— Nutan Varshabhinandan to you and everyone else at home.

On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here's sending my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful New Year Day. A very Happy Gujarati New Year to you and your loved ones!

Hope this New Year ushers in hope, a renewed confidence, and willpower to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Here's hoping that New Year Day brings along with it a new ray of hope. May there be peace and goodness all around. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead - Happy Gujarati New Year to you and everyone else at home.

Wishing you a year full of adventure, enjoyment, merriment, and lots of smiles that together make it the most memorable time of your life. Best wishes on Gujarati New Year.

May there be a rain of wealth in your house, may mother Lakshmi always abide, may all troubles be destroyed, and may peace abide! Happy Gujarati New Year!