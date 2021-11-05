Gujarati New Year 2021: Significance and all you need to know about special occasion

Traditionally known as Varsha Pratipada or Bestu Varas, people who celebrate this day prepare new books to keep accounts called the Chopda.

Gujaratis across the country are celebrating Gujarati New Year today, 5 November. As per the Hindu calendar, Gujarati New Year falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month. However, Kartak is the first month of the Gujarati calendar and not Chaitra that is followed in other Indian states. Moreover, this is an extremely important day for the Gujarati community as they observe it with enthusiasm and spirituality across the state.

Traditionally known as Varsha Pratipada or Bestu Varas, people who celebrate this day prepare new books to keep accounts called the Chopda. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and peace in all their doings.

On the occasion of Gujarati New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his special greetings to the people of Gujarat. Taking to his social media account, PM Modi wished that everyone begins the new year with happiness and prosperity.

સૌ ગુજરાતીઓને નવા વર્ષની હૃદયપૂર્વકની શુભકામનાઓ…!! આજથી પ્રારંભ થતું નવું વર્ષ….આપના જીવનમાં સુખ અને સમૃદ્ધિનો ઉજાસ પાથરે, આરોગ્ય નિરામય રહે તથા પ્રગતિના નવા સોપાન સર કરનારું બની રહે એવી અંતઃકરણ પૂર્વકની મનોકામના સાથે નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન.....॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2021

After 5 November, the next Gujarati New Year will take place on:

25 October, 2022

13 November, 2023

2 November, 2024,

22 October, 2025,

9 November, 2026

Significance:

Gujarati New Year is the time when traders and businessmen begin their fresh financial accounts. As they start the new year with fresh accounts, they also bid goodbye to the old ones.

As a part of the sacred ritual, a swastika is drawn at the beginning of the account books following which shubh-labh is written on it. They believe that this brings luck and profit throughout the year.

During this special day or time, there is no tithi that is observed to pray and perform rituals. The Gujarati New Year actually coincides with Govardhan Puja, so, the whole day is considered promising and auspicious.

Also, on this day, Chopda Puja is performed, which is solely devoted to Goddess Laxmi. On this day, they worship her with the intention that it would help them to make the new year more prosperous, peaceful, and profitable.