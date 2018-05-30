Gujarat woman detained after immolation bid outside Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's house in Rajkot

Rajkot: The police on Wednesday detained a woman when she allegedly tried to immolate herself near the chief minister's residence in Gujarat's Rajkot district, an official said.

Hetal Makawana, a native of Padadhari town in Rajkot, had a couple of days back threatened to set herself ablaze in front of Rupani's private residence here.

She wanted to protest, what she claimed as, the "police inaction" to include the name of a local BJP leader and former MLA in an FIR in connection with an incident of her husband having been allegedly beaten up.

Makawana's husband was injured in a clash some days back, a police official said.

The woman alleged that he was beaten up at the behest of former Rajkot MLA Ramesh Rupapara, he said.

She claimed that despite her repeated request, the police did not include Rupapara's name as an accused in the FIR and threatened to set herself on fire.

A senior police official said they had stepped up the security at the chief minister's residence in advance and detained Makawana when she came to immolate herself on Thursday.

Rupani's residence is located in the city's posh Prakash society near Nirmala convent school.