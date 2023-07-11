Gujarat woman constable plays with 6-month-old baby as mother appears for exam; internet reacts

In a heartwarming incident, a woman constable with the Ahmedabad Police is being hailed for exemplifying herself as a role model for fellow women and society in general. Daya Ben, a young constable was entrusted with caring for a 6-month-old baby boy. The infant was left under her supervision by a mother who came to Odhav in Ahmedabad to write an exam organised for the peon’s post at the Gujarat High Court. The young constable stepped in after the kid refused to stop crying.

As the pictures gained traction, the woman was cheered on and awarded a letter of appreciation for showcasing the Gujarat Police’s sensitive side. While many organisations have reported the small act of kindness, and Gujarat and Ahmedabad police have shared the act on their Twitter accounts.

Through sharing this day-to-day experience, the young constable has empowered others to do better in their own little ways in life.

Check out Ahmedabad Police’s Twitter post:

The post was uploaded 2 days ago. It garnered over 1.3 lakh views and 2,600 likes.

Check out some of the uplifting comments below:

One user wrote: “The Ahmedabad Police did a commendable job. We are proud of you Ma’am.”

“Daya Ben, a female police officer, helped an examinee’s mother in a true sense today by becoming a mother and saving her child,” said another user.

A third user added: “Salute to the female police officer.”

Gujarat’s Director-General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay appreciated the woman constable for her commendable work while on duty. The officer glorified Daya Ben for serving as a symbol of Gujarat Police’s sensitive side and with pride handed over a letter of appreciation to her.

Some of the responses are:

One user congratulated the Gujarat police for exhibiting a kind demeanour. He wrote: “It is very happy news that the Gujarat Police is also adopting a more sensitive and humane approach. Best wishes to you, sister.”

Another person said, “There can be no doubt about this uniform, and we citizens trust everyone in Gujarat police who wears this uniform.”

No one can doubt this uniform and we citizer trust everyone in gujarat police who wears this uniform — Ashish Darji આશિષ દરજી (@aries2ad) July 11, 2023

The post amassed over 54,000 views.