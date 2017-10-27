One person was killed in firing after police opened fire on a crowd who were protesting the death of a local resident after being interrogated by the police in Jesawada village in the Dahod district of Gujarat, according to media reports.

Gujarat: Ppl in Dahod’s Chilakota clashed w/Police after death of a local during interrogation; 1 dead allegedly due to Police firing(26.10) pic.twitter.com/cls2021Als — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2017

According to The Times Of India, police picked up Kanesh Gamara and Raju Garama on Thursday for interrogation about his brother over his involvement in a dacoity case. Kanesh died soon after his release from police custody

Angry villagers took his body to Jesawada village demanding that the policemen involved in his interrogation be booked for murder, the report added.

Police said that they would register a case of accidental death, after which villagers started pelting stones on the police station and even set an official vehicle on fire, The Indian Express reported.

Police lobbed eight teargas shells to disperse the angry mob and later opened fire, resulting in the death of 45-year old Ramsu Mohaniya, a farmer from Amil village, the report added.

Speaking to Jagran, inspector-general of police Panchmahal range, Brijesh Kumar Jha said, “We got the information of a custodial death of a villager, and are verifying the same. However, angry villagers stormed the police station, pelting stones and burning vehicles, forcing the police to fire on the protesters”.

The farmer who died in the firing is survived by his wife, and six children. A handful of policemen were also left injured in the unrest, The Quint reported

This isn’t the first attack on police in Gujarat.

Recently, a police team was attacked by a mob of over 100 persons when it tried to rescue a large number of cows which were allegedly being taken for slaughter. Police had to lob 18 rounds of teargas shells to disperce the mob.