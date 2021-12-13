Gujarat: Vadodara sets up dog hostel facility to provide shelter to pets in case of emergencies

The facility is an attempt to help domestic pets, who live with their owners, and cannot travel with them in emergency cases

Owning an animal can simply be wonderful, especially if it is a loyal dog that always remains by your side. These pets love us unconditionally and do not ask for much in life, except for a safe shelter with adequate food and amenities. While we always provide the best for them, certain emergency situations do not permit us to carry our pets along.

Gujarat’s Vadodara city has come up with an incredible initiative to help pet dogs and their owners during such emergencies.

As per news agency ANI, a dog hostel facility has been set up in Vadodara, which will provide shelter to these pets. The facility is an attempt to help domestic pets, who live with their owners, and cannot travel with them in certain crisis situations or last minute emergencies.

In such a case, finding a safe place which can also take care of their pets can be a hard task for owners.

The dog hostel facility in Vadodara claims to provide all basic facilities for these domestic animals. The trainer of the hostel facility, Mr Jignesh Brahmakshatriya told ANI that the shelter has facilities in place for walking the dogs twice a day, freshening them up four times a day and so on.

Dog hostel facility set up in Vadodara, Gujarat Concept is to provide shelter to the pets of people who travel in emergencies. We provide basic facilities of walking twice a day, freshening up 4-times, basic puppy training & grooming once a week: Jignesh Brahmakshatriya, trainer pic.twitter.com/i0WJm450MF — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Another great thing about the dog hostel facility is that it is not just available for fully grown up dogs, but has facilities for puppies too. The trainer further added that basic training and grooming of puppies is also done at the centre once a week.

This initiative of providing owners with an alternative shelter for their canines may really help in tackling a disturbing trend of dogs being abandoned by their owners in India, which increased after the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have taken measures to help dogs during the pandemic. One such shelter that made headlines some months ago was a dog shelter near Saket in New Delhi, which was run by Pratima Devi. The elderly woman took care of all canines who were abandoned by their owners during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.