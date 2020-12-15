Gujarat University semester exam for UG and PG courses from 29 December; check complete schedule at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

The examination will be held in pen and paper mode in 45 designated test centres across Gujarat

Gujarat University semester exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted from 29 December 2020 to 7 January 2021. The varsity has released the complete schedule of the upcoming examination on its official website - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

According to a report by Times Now, Gujarat University exam for third to fifth semesters were earlier scheduled to start from 8 December. The tests were postponed by the University due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The examination will be held in pen and paper mode in 45 designated test centres across Gujarat. Students will get a total of 2 hours to finish the paper.

Due to the pandemic, the Gujarat University is providing the option to students to select the exam centre near their home. Students will be required to visit the official website of the varsity and select the exam centre of their choice.

The Gujarat University semester exam centre change link will remain open till 21 December.

The University has also asked its affiliated colleges, where the semester examinations will be conducted, to follow all the necessary guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Students appearing for the Gujarat University semester examinations will have to abide by the protocols and maintain social distancing as well as cover their nose and mouth with face mask at the test centre.

The Gujarat University is expected to soon release the admit card for the examination that will mention the time, reporting time, test centre details.