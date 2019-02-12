Gujarat University declares results of LLB semesters 1, 3 and 9; check scores at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Gujarat University declared the results for the undergraduate LLB courses on Tuesday. Result for the exam conducted in November last year can be accessed on the varsity’s official website - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Results of semesters 1, 3 and 9 were announced.

GU has also opened the procedure to seek re-assessment of their exam results. Students can access their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Under the tab ‘Result’, click on ‘Other Results’.

Step 3: Select the exam appeared for, enter ‘Seat Number’ and click on ‘Search’.

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Many students are not being able to access the university’s website due to heavy traffic. Candidates can access their result through an alternative link.

