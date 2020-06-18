Gujarat Technological University to begin registration for online, offline exams for final year students from 19 June, exams to start from 2 July

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) said that students taking the annual examination are free to opt either for online or offline mode to write papers.

According to a report by The Times of India, the registration for GTU annual examination 2020 will start from Friday, 19 June.

The report mentions that the annual examination for final year students of all streams will be conducted as per the guidelines of the state government.

GTU is the first university in the country to initiate conducting online and offline exams, the daily states.

GTU vice-chancellor Professor Navin Sheth, on Wednesday, had a detailed meeting with principals of the affiliated colleges on holding the exams.

All the precautionary measures related to the safety of students including social distancing, thermal check-up of body will be carried out at all the examination centres, Sheth added.

A report by The Indian Express mentions the GTU will be conducting the annual examination from 2 to 21 July.

The report quoted VC Navin Sheth saying that the varsity has received several representations from students to postpone exams or to mass promote them, but it has decided to conduct exams with both the options.

"This has been done to address the concerns of students and parents… We have students from outside Gujarat and the country who might have returned to their homes. We have worked out all details, including the safety of the students after analysing the risk factor involving the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sheth was quoted as saying.

Around 1.2 lakh final students of all faculties from over 486 affiliated colleges are likely to take the examination.