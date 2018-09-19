Gujarat Police files charges against 16 in trafficking racket busted in 2017; accused helped 52 illegally enter Canada

A year after the Gujarat Police busted a gang involved in trafficking people from India to Canada, the Sahar police in Gujarat filed a chargesheet against 16 people in the case on Tuesday, reports said.

The gang is charged with trafficking 52 people from Gujarat to Canada using forged documents, between 2015-2017, reported Times of India. The racket was busted in 2017, with the police arresting 21 people in the case, who are now out on bail.

The gang, according to Hindustan Times, made at least Rs 26.5 crore — charging Rs 50 lakh per trafficked person on an average — in two years.

As per the chargesheet five immigration officers at Mumbai airport were key to the racket but their names have not figured in the chargesheet yet as the police are waiting for the approval of the Union government, said the TOI report.

According to chargesheet, 51 trafficked individuals are now in the US, where they went from Canada and remain illegally. A constable, S Thorat attached to the special branch at the international airport, was also involved in the case, acting as mediators between the immigration officers and the racketeers, and was nabbed last September after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected, the report said.

The racket was busted in 2017 when one of the victims, Komal Dabgar, was deported from Canada after the authorities found that her passport was fake. The passport was in the name of Trupti Kaur, who is the daughter of a carrier, Manjit Singh.

The police found that Singh, an Oshiwara resident, had used the passports of his daughter and son to help around 10 people fly illegally to Canada. After the deportation, Dagbar along with two immigration officials were arrested, according to The Indian Express. They were later released on bail.

As per government data, almost 20,000 women and children were victims of human trafficking in India in 2016, a rise of nearly 25 percent compared to 2015.

According to a report published by the US Department of State, India is the source, destination and transit country for human trafficking who then get involved in forced labour and sex trafficking.

The statistics of the Ministry of Women and Child Development states that 19,223 women and children were trafficked in 2016 against 15,448 in 2015, with the highest number of victims being recorded in the eastern state of West Bengal.

With inputs from PTI